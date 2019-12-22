Policeman Kills Self After Murdering Colleague

Another officer was also injured, according to a statement by ASP Yusuf Mariam, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer of the Abuja Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 22, 2019

A policeman has committed suicide after killing a corporal in Abuja on Saturday. 

“The FCT Police Command regrettably condemns the unfortunate incident that took place at Dutse Alhaji Division on 21 December, 2019 at about 0430hrs involving the murder of a police corporal by an inspector of police.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased inspector fired a shot at the corporal leading to his death and injuring a deputy superintendent of police before he committed suicide. 

"While commiserating with family members of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a discreet investigation into the incident and put measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such incident.

"The command urges residents to remain calm while reiterating its commitment to provide adequate security during the Christmas/New year Celebrations," she said. 

SaharaReporters, New York

