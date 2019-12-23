Cross River NLC Chairman Regains Freedom After Kidnap

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Irine Ogbo, confirmed the release but said no arrest had been made.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Cross River State, Ben Ukpepi, has regained his freedom after being kidnapped last Tuesday.

She said, “He was rescued on Sunday at about 9:15pm in Ikot Edem Odo in Akpabuyo.

“It was the combined security outfit of the state government called ‘Scolombo’ that secured his release.

“Though we may have pockets of security problem, our security agencies are all over the place.

“Though we have not arrested anybody, we are on the trail of them. Soon, we shall pick them up.” 

 

