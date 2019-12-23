Five Persons Sentenced To Death Over Khashoggi’s Murder, US Hails Move

Another three persons were also sentenced to a total of 24 years in jail.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019

 

Five persons were on Monday sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, the country’s public prosecutor said.

The US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2018 after trying to pick up a marriage document for he and his Turkish fiancé.

After weeks of repeated denials that it had anything to do with his disappearance, the kingdom eventually acknowledged that its officials were behind the gruesome murder.

Meanwhile, the United States on Monday welcomed the death sentences handed down to the killers of journalist.

“Today’s verdicts were an important step in holding those responsible for this terrible crime accountable,” a State Department official told reporters after the ruling, which was lambasted as a travesty by Turkey, rights groups, and The Washington Post, to which Khashoggi contributed.

The court however, exonerated two top aides to Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince, whom the US considers responsible for Khashoggi’s murder.

 

SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

