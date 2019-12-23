Legislature Not Executive’s Rubber-stamp –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has rubbished talks that the ninth National Assembly was a rubber-stamp of the executive.

Speaking at a meeting with his constituents in Surulere, Lagos, the lawmaker said the legislature will disagree with the executive only when needed.

He said, “This is a new dispensation. There will be checks and balances. There will be separation of powers.

“We will agree with the executive if we have to and we will disagree if we have to.

“Our watchword is to protect the interest of the Nigerian people. That is the oath that my colleagues and I swore to.

“People, critics and members of other parties have said the 9th Assembly was a rubber-stamp of the executive.

“It is better to be a rubber-stamp and bring progress than fight the executive without progress. When two elephants fight, the grass suffers.

“The fact is that the National Assembly is not a rubber-stamp.”

Nigerians had labelled the legislature with that tag following how it had proved all requests of the executive arm of government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari in recent times.

The passage of the 2020 budget into law and approval of a loan request by President Buhari without hesitation had sparked those talk.

Observers see the approval of N37bn for renovation of the National Assembly complex in Abuja by Buhari as reward for the lawmaker’s recent cooperation with his administration.