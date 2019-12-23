Ondo Election: I've No Conflict With Akeredolu To Contest, Says Deputy Governor

Ajayi said news that he had fallen out with Akeredolu was being spread by some persons to cause crisis in the state.

by SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK Dec 23, 2019


Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, has said there there is no dispute between him and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu despite moves by the incumbent to re-contest the governorship election of the state next year. 

Ajayi said news that he had fallen out with Akeredolu was being spread by some persons to cause crisis in the state.

He said, "The governor and myself are doing very well. 

"We are brothers and are working together for the progress of Ondo State."

There had been rumours that Ajayi may dump the All Progressives Congress to contest the governorship under the platform of another party next year.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAharaREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Buhari Blames Libyan Fighters For Persistent Boko Haram Attacks In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Legislature Not Executive’s Rubber-stamp –Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Prisoner Of Faith –IMN Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re In A Big Hole As A Nation –Danjuma
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Self After Murdering Colleague
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Buhari Blames Libyan Fighters For Persistent Boko Haram Attacks In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Terrorism Tackle Terrorism Decisively, ECOWAS Chairman Tells African Presidents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News FUTO Students Held In Bosnia Return To Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights Sowore: You Are Tarnishing Nigeria's Reputation, US Lawmakers Tell Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Muslim Youth Urge Buhari To Release Sowore
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Legislature Not Executive’s Rubber-stamp –Gbajabiamila
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Prisoner Of Faith –IMN Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We’re In A Big Hole As A Nation –Danjuma
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad