Ondo Election: I've No Conflict With Akeredolu To Contest, Says Deputy Governor



Agboola Ajayi, deputy governor of Ondo State, has said there there is no dispute between him and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu despite moves by the incumbent to re-contest the governorship election of the state next year.

Ajayi said news that he had fallen out with Akeredolu was being spread by some persons to cause crisis in the state.

He said, "The governor and myself are doing very well.

"We are brothers and are working together for the progress of Ondo State."

There had been rumours that Ajayi may dump the All Progressives Congress to contest the governorship under the platform of another party next year.

