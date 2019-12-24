African Action Congress Commends Sowore’s Release, Demands Agba Jalingo's Freedom

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, in a statement on Tuesday ordered the DSS to release Sowore in line with the court order granting him bail.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

The Lagos State chapter of the African Action Congress has commended the release of Omoyele Sowore after his rearrest by operatives of the Department of State Services on December 6, 2019.

Acting Chairman of Lagos AAC, Kunle Wizeman Ajayi, in a statement, ascribed the release of Sowore to the relentless, consistent struggle of comrades in the human rights community. 

“The regime has just bowed to people's struggle. Omoyele Sowore has been released.

“We congratulate the legal team for a great job done as well as international agencies that acceded to our lobbies and petitions."

Wizeman also urged the government to order the immediate release of Agba Jalingo and other politically detained persons in the country.

He added, “We demand the immediate release of Agba Jalingo, Dadiyata and other political prisoners. 

"We send our solidarity greetings to Deji Adeyanju and other comrades who were attacked and lost valuables during the #OccupyNHRC on Monday in Abuja.”

