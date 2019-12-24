Boeing Appoints New CEO To Lead Post-crisis Era

The company has named David Calhoun as its new CEO and President to pilot its post-crisis direction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

David Calhoun Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Boeing, makers of defective 737 Max, has sacked its Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Muilenburg.

According to AFP, the company has named David Calhoun as its new CEO and President to pilot its post-crisis direction. 

Boeing has been under pressure after its latest brand of aircraft crashed and killed scores of people. 

Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi was on the Ethiopian Airline 737 Max that crashed and killed all persons on board on March 10, 2019.

The company pledged to “operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.”

The aerospace giant’s financial picture remains clouded following the global grounding of the MAX in March after two deadly crashes.

Last week, Boeing took the monumental step of temporarily shutting down MAX production because of the crisis, which has pushed the aircraft’s return to the skies into 2020.

SaharaReporters, New York

