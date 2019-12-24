Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Two, Injure 13 In Borno Town

The terrorists stormed the town at about 5:30pm and shot sporadically but was repelled by troops of the Nigerian Army.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

Two civilians were killed and 13 others injured after Boko Haram terrorists attacked Biu town in Borno State on Monday evening.

Deputy Governor of Borno, Umar Kadafur, has visited Biu General Hospital to sympathise with the victims.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Abubakar Salisu, confirmed that 13 persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of stray bullets while two persons lost their lives during the attack.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

