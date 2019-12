Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd)

After four years in the detention of the Department of State Services, the agency has finally released immediate-past National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

This is in line with the directive of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Dasuki has been in detention since December 29, 2015 and had remained in custody in violation of series of court orders directing his release.