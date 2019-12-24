BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The latest development follows widespread condemnation of his continued detention by both international and local observers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has ordered the release of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

The order comes 18 days after Sowore was rearrested at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of Department of State Services.

The latest development follows widespread condemnation of his continued detention by both international and local observers.

Dasuki on his part was arrested on December 1, 2015 by the DSS for allegedly stealing $2.1bn and accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria's military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants.

He had been detained since that period despite being granted bail by four different high court judges in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court.

More to come…

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Children, Driver Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Over 100 Fake Professors In Nigerian Universities -NUC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption You Cannot Kill Corruption Where Disorder Exists –Ashimolowo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Robbery Gang Terrorising Ogun Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore’s Early Christmas Gift And Adesina’s Call For Revolution By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad