BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki

The Nigerian Government has ordered the release of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

The order comes 18 days after Sowore was rearrested at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by operatives of Department of State Services.

The latest development follows widespread condemnation of his continued detention by both international and local observers.

Dasuki on his part was arrested on December 1, 2015 by the DSS for allegedly stealing $2.1bn and accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria's military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants.

He had been detained since that period despite being granted bail by four different high court judges in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court.

More to come…