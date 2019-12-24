BREAKING: United States Lawmaker, Menendez, Hails Sowore’s Release

During his time in detention, the DSS flouted two court orders directing the journalist’s release after meeting stringent bail conditions.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

Top-ranking member of the United States Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Menendez, has hailed the release of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Nigerian Government on Tuesday.

Reacting to the news in a statement, the lawmaker, who is among leading American legislators that added their voices to calls for Sowore’s release in recent weeks, said that he was delighted at the news and would continue to watch subsequent events surrounding the journalist’s trial.

Menendez said, “I’m gratified to hear of Mr Sowore’s release, and I expect the Government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody. 

“I am hopeful that moving forward we can rely on the Nigerian justice system for a transparent, credible legal process. 

“I plan to continue to closely watch further proceedings in Mr Sowore’s case.”

Sowore was first arrested on August 3, 2019 for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country from the government and remained in detention until December 5 when he was briefly released on bail.

On December 6, he was rearrested inside the Federal High Court, Abuja, by Department of State Services operatives and had remained in custody until Tuesday when Malami gave the latest release order.

During his time in detention, the DSS flouted two court orders directing the journalist’s release after meeting stringent bail conditions. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Refuses To Return Sowore’s Mobile Phones After Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Deji Adeyanju's Health Worsens, Flown Abroad For Medical Treatment
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
United States of America US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Not An Easy Task Working For Unity Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells United States Envoy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam We’re Not Bothered About Ranking By United States –Muslim Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Bus Operators Shut Down Operations At Lagos Airport Over Arrest Of Executives
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Over 100 Fake Professors In Nigerian Universities -NUC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad