Bus Operators Shut Down Operations At Lagos Airport Over Arrest Of Executives

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

Muritala Muhammud International Airport, Lagos The Guardian Nigeria

Bus operators at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday morning shut down operation over the arrest of their Chairman, Mr Tijani Jelili, and Public Relations Officer, Lukmon Abdullahi, by officials of the Lagos State Task Force.

A source told our correspondent that the two were arrested by the task force for allegedly encouraging members of Association of Limousine Bus Operators to pick up passengers at unapproved points.

According to eyewitnesses, both officials were whisked away around 6:15am.

Many airport users were stranded for hours at various points along the axis following the incident.

Secretary of ALBO, Augustus Amonimo, who spoke with our correspondent, confirmed the incident.

He accused officials of the Lagos State Task Force of witch-hunting them for being registered under the airport authority rather than Lagos State.

Buses were seen parked at Local Junction Bus stop with a crowd of angry drivers demanding the release of their members.

