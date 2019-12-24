Group Wants ICC To Prosecute Terror Sponsors Over Killing Of Aid Workers In Nigeria

The centre released the statement following the execution of four aid workers by a cell of the terror group linked to Islamic State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

International Criminal Court Alamy

 

A coalition known as the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre said in a statement on Monday that the International Criminal Court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, should begin the prosecution of persons known to be sponsoring terrorist organisations like Boko Haram.

The coalition also commended the military, saying the attack on vulnerable aid workers was a sign that the criminal-minded gang was hunting for cheap targets.

The statement reads, “Save Humanity Advocacy Centre wishes to draw the attention of the international community and the International Criminal Court to see this as a collective assault on our sensibilities, which must be resisted by all and sundry.

“The International Criminal Court must act in the interest of all to ensure that those that have committed crimes against humanity are brought to book in the interest of justice and fairness.

“This is because the attack on humanitarian workers is the fad now for Boko Haram terrorist groups that have been severely decimated by the Nigerian military, and as a way of venting their anger, they have turned to humanitarian workers as a last resort.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre encourages the Nigerian military to continue to render selfless service to fatherland and to see that never again would any Nigerian territory be under the control of Boko Haram terrorists.” 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

