Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another

The attack, which occurred around 2:00am, came after Jonathan decided to move to his Yenagoa home at about 12:00am.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019


A bunch of gunmen on Tuesday attacked the country home of former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke Community under Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to sources, the two soldiers stationed behind the house confronted the armed men upon sighting them. 

"The gunmen were approaching the house when they were sighted by the soldiers. 

"The gunmen calculated wrongly when they went for the military gunboat but it was not mounted.

"The soldiers while engaging the gunmen at the back of the house were not aware that some of the hoodlums were coming into the house on land. Those gunmen on foot shot dead a soldier and shot another in the leg.

"They escaped after sighting reinforcement for the soldiers. 

"The hoodlums abandoned a boat filled with blood. We asked an eyewitness at the jetty and we were told that the gunmen were moving some bodies of their colleague into another boat." 

The police and military had yet to confirm the incident when contacted by SaharaReporters.

