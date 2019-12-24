Lagos Security Guard Steals Employer's Car

Jackson was arrested while trying to sell the car, according to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

A security guard, Milacasupl Jackson, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna car 2008 model valued at N2.6m from his employer, Teeded Motors.

Jackson was arrested while trying to sell the car, according to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command. 

The police said the incident was reported by manager of the car company, Adeyankinnu Babajide.

The police said Babajide “reported at Alausa Police Station that on 9/12/2019 at about 0830hrs, he discovered that a Toyota Sienna car 2008 model valued N2.6m was missing and the security guard who was in possession of the keys was also not seen. 

“Police detectives traced the vehicle to Kurata mechanic village Agidingbi, Ikeja.”

The alleged thief was arrested alongside his accomplices, Peter Alfons and Mustapha Usman, while negotiating for a buyer. 

The vehicle has now been handed back to the owner.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Man Arraigned In Ondo For Posing As DSS Official To Defraud Visa Applicants
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct WAEC Staff In Ondo, Demand N20m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Man With Hearing Impairment, Others Arrested For Theft In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
CRIME Dix Hills Man Of Nigerian Descent Charged In Mother's Assault As His Teen Brother Is Found Dead In Family's Home
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Ghanaian “Love” Con Artist Weaves Web, Nets £800,000 From Unsuspecting European Women
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore’s Early Christmas Gift And Adesina’s Call For Revolution By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Five Persons Sentenced To Death Over Khashoggi’s Murder, US Hails Move
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption You Cannot Kill Corruption Where Disorder Exists –Ashimolowo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Commends United States For Placing Nigeria On Religious Watchlist
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo State Doctors, Nurses Protest Non-payment Of Six Months Salaries
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Election: I've No Conflict With Akeredolu To Contest, Says Deputy Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad