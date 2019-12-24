Lagos Security Guard Steals Employer's Car

A security guard, Milacasupl Jackson, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Toyota Sienna car 2008 model valued at N2.6m from his employer, Teeded Motors.

Jackson was arrested while trying to sell the car, according to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command.

The police said the incident was reported by manager of the car company, Adeyankinnu Babajide.

The police said Babajide “reported at Alausa Police Station that on 9/12/2019 at about 0830hrs, he discovered that a Toyota Sienna car 2008 model valued N2.6m was missing and the security guard who was in possession of the keys was also not seen.

“Police detectives traced the vehicle to Kurata mechanic village Agidingbi, Ikeja.”

The alleged thief was arrested alongside his accomplices, Peter Alfons and Mustapha Usman, while negotiating for a buyer.

The vehicle has now been handed back to the owner.