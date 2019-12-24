Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege

Sources within the Rural Electrification Agency have alleged that Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, victimised Managing Director of the agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, out of office.

Mamman in a statement on Tuesday, announced the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi for some unnamed "infractions" in the agency.

The minister had also ordered Marilyn Amobi, managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited, to step down from her position.

The minister said the order for her to step down was part of sanitation of the ministry.

Sources, who described the minister's indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi as needless and ruthless, claimed that Mamman hated women.

The sources also stated that Ogunbiyi had been executing the project of the ministry diligently.

"From all I know, Mrs Ogunbiyi's outstanding performance is there for all to see.

"For the minister to attempt to discredit with the statement he issued is disgraceful. It's not the way to repay Ogunbiyi.

"Let him come out clean; what are the so-called infractions, is it a sin for the REA MD to diligently execute the agency's projects?” sources within the agency familiar with the development said.

According to a document sighted by our correspondent, Ogunbiyi had submitted her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on October 7, 2019, giving three months' notice ahead.

The letter addressed to President Buhari through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In the letter, Ogunbiyi said, “I have been with this administration for almost four and a half years, initially as a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power until being appointed as the first female MD of the REA.

Staff of the agency questioned the legality of the suspension of Ogunbiyi as she had tendered her resignation in October.

"You can't suspend someone that has already resigned.

"The minister is just being silly with the announcement that someone who resigned months ago is now suspended indefinitely," some of the staff said.