Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege

Sources, who described the minister's indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi as needless and ruthless, claimed that Mamman hated women.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

Sources within the Rural Electrification Agency have alleged that Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, victimised Managing Director of the agency, Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi, out of office.

Mamman in a statement on Tuesday, announced the indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi for some unnamed "infractions" in the agency.

The minister had also ordered Marilyn Amobi, managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited, to step down from her position.

The minister said the order for her to step down was part of sanitation of the ministry.

Sources, who described the minister's indefinite suspension of Ogunbiyi as needless and ruthless, claimed that Mamman hated women.

The sources also stated that Ogunbiyi had been executing the project of the ministry diligently.

"From all I know, Mrs Ogunbiyi's outstanding performance is there for all to see. 

"For the minister to attempt to discredit with the statement he issued is disgraceful. It's not the way to repay Ogunbiyi.

"Let him come out clean; what are the so-called infractions, is it a sin for the REA MD to diligently execute the agency's projects?” sources within the agency familiar with the development said.

According to a document sighted by our correspondent, Ogunbiyi had submitted her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on October 7, 2019, giving three months' notice ahead.

The letter addressed to President Buhari through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha. 

In the letter, Ogunbiyi said, “I have been with this administration for almost four and a half years, initially as a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power until being appointed as the first female MD of the REA. 

Staff of the agency questioned the legality of the suspension of Ogunbiyi as she had tendered her resignation in October.

"You can't suspend someone that has already resigned. 

"The minister is just being silly with the announcement that someone who resigned months ago is now suspended indefinitely," some of the staff said.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Regains Freedom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Dasuki After Four Years In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
United States of America US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Sowore Regains Freedom
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Releases Dasuki After Four Years In Detention
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Top Nigerian Electricity Official Involved In Contract Scam Suspended Indefinitely
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders Release Of Sowore, Dasuki
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Not An Easy Task Working For Unity Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells United States Envoy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: United States Lawmaker, Menendez, Hails Sowore’s Release
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad