Not An Easy Task Working For Unity Of Nigeria, Buhari Tells United States Envoy

Leonard had visited Buhari upon her posting to Nigeria where she also delivered Letters of Credence from her country’s government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has told newly deployed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard that it has not been easy working for the unity of Nigeria.

Nigeria’s President however, used the occasion to urge the US diplomat to ensure that America’s sources of information on Nigeria cut across all sectors to avoid ‘misleading and manipulative’ narratives by some people.

Recently, the United States Government placed Nigeria on a Special Watchlist of countries that had engaged in or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged the US Ambassador to use her experience, knowledge, and energy to get the facts on the country.

He said, “I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalised.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best.

“During your stay in the country, I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across.”

 

