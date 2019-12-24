Ondo Court Remands Suspects Accused Of Burning Akure Church In Prison

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019


The Magistrate Court sitting at Oke Eda in Akure, Ondo State, on Tuesday remanded 13 persons arrested in connection with the burning of Sotitobire Miracle Centre at the Olokuta Correctional Service.

The suspects believed to have been behind the killing of a policeman during the burning of the church, were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on murder, arson, theft and vandalism.

Angry youths had attacked the church headed by Pastor Alfa Babatunde alleged to be behind the mysterious disappearance of a one-year-old baby, Eniola Kolawole.

Police prosecutor, Moses Adeosun, prayed the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the completion of ongoing investigation into the matter.

Defence counsel, Femi Saliu, argued that his clients should be granted bail on liberal terms, noting that the prosecution had some defects in its application.

In her ruling, Magistrate Charity Adeyanju ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until January 3, 2020 for trial.

SaharaReporters, New York

