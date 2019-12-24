Osun Deputy Governor Warns Against Doing Business With Wife’s Impersonator

He urged members of the public to be wary of rendering services to anyone posing as his wife.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

Deputy Governor of Osun State, Olugboyega Alabi, has revealed that some importers are posing as his wife to defraud people.

Alabi, in a public disclaimer, said the suspected fraudster had been buying things on credit from people with the claim that he was married to him.

While noting that no one in his household buys things on credit, Alabi warned that he would not be liable for any transaction done with the said fraudster.

The public disclaimer partly read, “It has come to my knowledge that an unscrupulous individual (lady) has been parading herself as my wife to innocent/unsuspecting members of the public and pledging my credit to collect valuables from innocent person.

“The general public is hereby warned that my marital status remains unchanged in line with my official records and no lady or woman has my consent or is so authorised to pledge my credit or collect any goods on my behalf.

“I will not accept liability for such transactions.”

SaharaReporters, New York

