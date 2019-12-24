Over 100 Fake Professors In Nigerian Universities -NUC

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

The National Universities Commission has said that there are possibly more than 100 fake professors across Nigerian universities.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Abuja.

Rasheed said, “As part of measures at repositioning our universities, the NUC through its STRADCOM, recently verified and published a full directory of professors in the Nigerian university system.

“In the process of validating the submissions, university Senates have, in some cases, uncovered that quite a number of professors are either fake or are yet to mature to full professors.”

The executive secretary dismissed claims in some quarters that the Federal Government had abolished catchment area as part of criteria for admission into Nigerian universities.

Rasheed said the commission had initiated massive reforms in the last three years  such as curriculum re-engineering, introduction of new programmes, unbundling of some programmes, research and innovation, among others.

He said these were aimed at overhauling the Nigerian university system to bring it to become 21st century-compliant.

Rasheed listed some of the courses unbundled to include Mass Communication, which has been split into seven programmes, as well as Agriculture and Architecture.

He said, “It is absolutely untrue that the Federal Government has abrogated the catchment area as part of the criteria for admission into Nigerian universities.”

The executive secretary expressed concern that in the era of internationalisation of university education, the demographics of the nation’s universities revealed preponderance of over-localisation and over-indigenisation with only a handful of universities having a semblance of national institutions in national spread of workers and students population.

According to him, it was in an effort to improve the national and international output of the universities that President Muhammadu Buhari directed that universities should ensure that all local government areas and states are represented in the admission.

Rasheed added that there were about 61,000 lecturers teaching in Nigerian universities while only about 9,000 of them are professors.

The executive secretary expressed worry about the upsurge in illegal degree-awarding institutions.

He said the commission was compiling a comprehensive list of such universities and working with the National Youth Service Corps to ensure that graduates of such institutions and other mushroom universities from neighbouring countries are not mobilised for the one-year mandatory service.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education JAMB Fixes Date For 2020 UTME
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Unijos Student Still Missing, Say School Authorities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education UNILAG Diplomacy And Strategic Studies Think Tank Group Holds Maiden Symposium
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Another Professor In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Niger Delta Students Protest Killing Of 16-Year-Old Colleague By Cultists
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education The Dress Code Status Quo Remains, Says UI DVC As ISI Is Reopened
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore’s Early Christmas Gift And Adesina’s Call For Revolution By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption You Cannot Kill Corruption Where Disorder Exists –Ashimolowo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Commends United States For Placing Nigeria On Religious Watchlist
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International Five Persons Sentenced To Death Over Khashoggi’s Murder, US Hails Move
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Election: I've No Conflict With Akeredolu To Contest, Says Deputy Governor
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Denies Kalu’s Post-judgement Bail Application
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo State Doctors, Nurses Protest Non-payment Of Six Months Salaries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –Keyamo
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad