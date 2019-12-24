Police Arrest Robbery Gang Terrorising Ogun Communities

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested two men, who robbed some residents of Ibafo community in Ogun State.

This was disclosed in a statement by spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana.

The statement reads, “Operatives of Response Riders 162 & 472 attached to the Command's Rapid Response Squad on early morning anti-crime patrol and traffic management in Oshodi, intercepted one Ini Effiong and Gbemisola Ogunleye.

"The men are residents of Kara in Ogun State operating with a motorcycle with registration number GGE 962 QN.

“Five handsets and one power bank concealed in a cellophane were recovered from the suspects. They confessed to have snatched the handsets and motorcycle.

“Their receiver, one Chinedu Onyema, who was trying to link up with the gang to receive the stolen items was arrested.

"Calls coming into the recovered phones revealed that suspects robbed a building overnight in Ibafo, Ogun State, where they collected those items and cash sum of N4000.

"The suspects will be prosecuted accordingly."