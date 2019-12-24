Presidency Insists Buhari Not Contesting Another Election

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has emphasised in a statement that his principal will not contest another election in 2023.

Shehu said the Presidency would desist from issuing any other statement on the matter except to say that Buhari is a democrat and will not amend the constitution to suit his whims.

He said, “The Presidency wishes to correct Internet-based gossip and uninformed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

“It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the constitution to allow for the then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.

“President Buhari is a democrat. He respects the constitution. Any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed.”

 

