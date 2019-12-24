Top Nigerian Electricity Official Involved In Contract Scam Suspended Indefinitely

Nigeria's Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has ordered that Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company Limited, Marilyn Amobi, step down from her position.

This is coming months after Leaks.ng released documents showing how Amobi fraudulently paid at least N2bn to two power generating companies and was also involved in series of corruption allegations such as subversion of board approvals and infraction of procurement laws.

The minister said the order for her to step down was part of sanitation of the ministry.

“In continuation of the reorganisation/sanitation in the Federal Ministry of Power, the Minister, Engr. Sale Mamman, has directed the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company to step down with immediate effect.

“In view of this, the minister had also directed the constitution of a five-man investigative committee to look into the myriad of complaints against the MD/CEO with a view to restoring sanity in the management of the company.

“Consequently, she is to handover to the most senior director in the organisation,” a statement from the ministry read.