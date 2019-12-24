US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, on Tuesday said that America placed Nigeria on its watch list due to the humanitarian situation in the country.

The newly deployed US diplomat disclosed that her home government took that step in order to deepen conversation on the issue.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Leonard was quoted as saying, “There are people who make things less attractive than they seem.

“The report (on Nigeria) will deepen conversation of the situation in the country especially with religious leaders and mediators.

“The United States recognises and celebrates the integration in Nigeria and would always side with transparent processes.

“I have worked for three decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance.”