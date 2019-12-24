US Ambassador Reveals Reason Nigeria Was Placed On Watch List

The newly deployed US diplomat disclosed that her home government took that step in order to deepen conversation on the issue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 24, 2019

 

United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, on Tuesday said that America placed Nigeria on its watch list due to the humanitarian situation in the country.

The newly deployed US diplomat disclosed that her home government took that step in order to deepen conversation on the issue.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Leonard was quoted as saying, “There are people who make things less attractive than they seem.

“The report (on Nigeria) will deepen conversation of the situation in the country especially with religious leaders and mediators.

“The United States recognises and celebrates the integration in Nigeria and would always side with transparent processes.

“I have worked for three decades before coming to Nigeria. We will do a lot together for peace, security and delivering humanitarian assistance.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity CAN Commends United States For Placing Nigeria On Religious Watchlist
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide What Intrigues And Scares Me About American Politics By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Dr. Wumi Akintide I Would Sooner Vote For Harambe The Gorilla Before I Vote For Donald Trump By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
ACTIVISM #BringBackOurGirls Leadership Writes Letter Demanding Apology From U.S. Governor
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Anxiety Over Deji Adeyanju's Health After Attack By Hired Government Protesters
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Children, Driver Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Sowore’s Wife Condemns Attack On Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education Over 100 Fake Professors In Nigerian Universities -NUC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights World Watching How You Handle Sowore’s Case, United States Councilwoman Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights United States Sends Representative To Monitor Sowore's Trial
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Robbery Gang Terrorising Ogun Communities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption You Cannot Kill Corruption Where Disorder Exists –Ashimolowo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Money CBN To Fine Banks N2m Per Illegal Charges On Customers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller, Released By Lagos Police After Arrest
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad