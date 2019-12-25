Arik's Port Harcourt-bound Flight Returns To Lagos Over Oil Indication Light

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2019

Arik Air

 


An Arik aircraft from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning made a return to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, over oil indication light in its cockpit.

The aircraft had proceeded on the trip when the pilot in command noticed the indication light and as a safety precaution opted to return to airport of departure.

It was gathered that over 100 passengers were onboard the aircraft as at the time of the incident.

A statement by Communications Manager for the airline, Mr Banji Ola, confirmed the incident.

Ola stated that the captain contacted the Lagos control tower to intimate the Air Traffic Controller of his decision and activated emergency protocols. 
He insisted that the decision of the pilot to make the air return was a standard operating procedure and in line with best safety standards.

He explained that the Port Harcourt-bound passengers had been provided another aircraft for their journey, while its team of engineers were inspecting the aircraft that returned to ramp.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

