Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo

The dismissed soldier, Adebamji Bamgboye, allegedly planned to lead a team of four people to rob a bank in Ondo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2019

Inspector-General of Police (IG-P), Mohammed Adamu

 

The Nigeria Police Force has narrated how a dismissed corporal from the Nigerian Army led a foiled robbery attack.

The dismissed soldier, Adebamji Bamgboye, allegedly planned to lead a team of four people to rob a bank in Ondo State.

However, the plan crumbled when they were arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, while on their way to the target. 

Bamgboye and his team members were paraded by Kenneth Ebrimson, Ogun State Commissioner of Police at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran. 

The commissioner described the quartet as ‘fake soldiers’ and displayed the three shotguns, 20 live cartridges, three identity cards, four Automated Teller Machine cards, seven phones, an expended cartridge and charms recovered from them, according to a report by The Nation.

The suspects were intercepted at the New Gbagi Market along Ibadan-Ife Expressway in Ibadan.

Ebrimson said that the gang specialised in robbing filling stations, banks as well as university hostels, adding that they had attacked the University of Ibadan and Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Speaking to journalists, Bamgboye said that he was recruited to lead the robbery gang on a mission to the bank in Ekiti State after an assurance that the bank manager and six other employees of the bank had agreed to work towards the success of the operation.

