Lagos Governor Calls For Civility Among Vehicle, Traffic Inspection Agencies

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2019

 

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for civility among officials of Vehicle Inspection Officers and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency when dealing with vehicle owners. 

He gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking at the inauguration of the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Service headquarters.

He said that the government did not want anybody to be molested during enforcement of traffic and transport laws.

He said his administration wanted civilised officers because that was what was promised Lagos residents.

The governor said that to ensure that officers did not molest any resident; they would be equipped with handheld devices to capture vehicles that contravened the law, “so that LASTMA officials will have less physical interaction with offenders.”

He added that the government did not want officers running after vehicle users, who contravenes the law.

Sanwo-Olu said that the administration will build the capacity of its workforce and motivate them, urging the officers to maintain the facilities.

