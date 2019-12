The Nigerian Army said it had begun investigation into the attack on the home of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Spokesperson for Operation Delta Safe, Major Jonah Unuakhalu, disclosed this in statement.

Onuakhalu said that some gunmen attacked a military gunboat deployed close to the house of the former President in the afternoon while soldiers were on duty.

The attack was successfully repelled but one soldier died.