Sowore, Dasuki's Release Good For Rule Of Law -Ozekhome

Mike Ozekhome



Legal practitioner, Mike Ozekhome has described the release of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, as a good omen for rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.

Ozekhome said that the All Progressives Congress-led government had realised and seen the importance of the rule of law prevailing over rule of the thumb and over so called national security, which is an euphemism for security of a government in power.

He asked President Muhammadu Buhari to build on the fresh air of freedom he had embarked upon and stop vilification of Nigerians and dissents.

The human rights lawyer asked the government to add the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to the list of detainees to be released.

Ozekhome said, "Respect for rule of law and citizens' fundamental rights constitute some of the key building blocks of democracy.

"Obedience to court orders however distasteful, constitute the irreducible minimum of a civilised nation.

"I thank Mr President, I commend the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for this democratic gesture."