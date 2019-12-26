Army, JTF Kill 48 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno

An official of the Civilian-JTF, whose members fought alongside the military against the insurgents, told Premium Times that 48 Boko Haram fighters were killed in the battle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2019

At least 48 members of Boko Haram sect were killed during a combat between the terror group and a task force of the Nigerian Army and Civilian Joint Task Force.

An official of the Civilian-JTF, whose members fought alongside the military against the insurgents, told Premium Times that 48 Boko Haram fighters were killed in the battle.

The military is yet to speak on the attack.

It was reported on Tuesday night how Boko Haram fighters gathered outside Biu to attack the town barely 24 hours after they were repelled by soldiers.

On Monday, the insurgents, in an attempt to attack Biu, ran over two villages on the outskirts of the town, killing two people and injuring 13 others. They were later repelled by soldiers after hours of gun battle on the outskirts of Biu.

The insurgents returned the next day.

At about 6pm on Tuesday, residents of Biu were alerted to the gathering of suspected Boko Haram gunmen, who arrived at a location near Kimba, a village close to  Biu.

Security sources said troops mobilised from locations to confront the insurgents.

A source confirmed to Premium Times that the troops in Biu and the ones in Damboa converged to engage the insurgents in a shootout that lasted till the early hours of Christmas day.

Backed by operatives of the Civilian-JTF, the battle continued until “48 of the Boko Haram gunmen dropped dead, while some fled with bullet injuries.”

“The operation lasted till about 4am when the soldiers and our members finished ransacking the areas for their bodies,” said a C-JTF operative, Muhammed Liberia.

The military has not issued any statement on the Biu attacks, but another public official in the town said normalcy had returned there.

Bulama Talba, Press Secretary to Borno State deputy governor, confirmed that the attackers were repelled.

“As I am talking to you now, normal activities are going in Biu town after the soldiers repelled the planned attack."

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused over 30,000 deaths since 2009.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Army Probing Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Home
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Arrests 86 Suspects During Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Two, Injure 13 In Borno Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News #DapchiGirls: Exclusive Document Shows Nigerian Military Knew Of Boko Haram's Plan To Carry Out Mass Abductions In Yobe, But Withdrew Troops
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram U.S. Seeks To Approve Attack Aircraft For Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption How Corporate Affairs Commission Boss Concealed Foreign Currencies In Multiple Banks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Probing Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Home
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Arik's Port Harcourt-bound Flight Returns To Lagos Over Oil Indication Light
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore: The Disrupter Of Nigeria's Political Landscape By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad