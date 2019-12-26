Audit: N75bn Recovered From Revenue Collecting Agencies Of FIRS, NCS

Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Elias Mbam, said the sum was recovered following an audit on these agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2019

About N75bn has been recovered from revenue collecting agencies working for the Federal Inland Revenue Service and Nigerian Customs Service.

According to a report by The Nation, Chairman of  Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Elias Mbam, said the sum was recovered following an audit on these agencies.  

He said, "The commission has carried out reconciliation and verification of revenue collections from revenue collecting agencies on behalf of the Federal Inland Revenue Services and Nigerian Custom Service. Over N75bn has been recovered in this process. The commission shall intensify its efforts in this regard.

"Given the activities of these revenue collecting agents, the RMAFC has been mandated to come up with a workable mechanism to block revenue leakages, diversion of funds and recover unremitted revenues.”

