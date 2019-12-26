Big Brother Naija Stars, Khafi And Gedoni Set To Marry

Big Brother Nigeria Season Four housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem might be getting married in the coming year.

Kareem, also known as Cup of Kafi, posted the announcement on her Instagram page.

She uploaded a picture where she hugged Ekpata, famously referred to by his first name Gedoni, with a cue card that reads “I said yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

They will be the second pair from the reality show that would be formalising the romance that started from the house.

Oluwabamike Olawumi (Bam Bam) and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A), contestants in Season 3 also got married after the show.