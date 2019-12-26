Big Brother Naija Stars, Khafi And Gedoni Set To Marry

They will be the second pair from the reality show that would be formalising the romance that started from the house.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2019

Big Brother Nigeria Season Four housemates Gedoni Ekpata and Khafi Kareem might be getting married in the coming year. 

Kareem, also known as Cup of Kafi, posted the announcement on her Instagram page.

She uploaded a picture where she hugged Ekpata, famously referred to by his first name Gedoni, with a cue card that reads “I said yes”.

“Oh, and I got the best Christmas gift ever”, Khafi wrote from Cape Verde, adding the hashtag #MrsEkpataloading.

They will be the second pair from the reality show that would be formalising the romance that started from the house.

Oluwabamike Olawumi (Bam Bam) and Tope Adenibuyan (Teddy A), contestants in Season 3 also got married after the show.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Wole Soyinka Between Olumo And Aso – Reminiscences from OGUN At 40 By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Ojo Maduekwe Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Celebrity What Did Naira Marley Do To Warrant All The Security?, Daddy Showkey Asks EFCC
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Celebrity Nigerians Celebrate Wizkid As He Clocks 29
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Celebrity Fans Confused As Wizkid Deletes All Posts On Instagram
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Celebrity Danfo Drivers Star, ‘Mad Melon’ Dies
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Corporate Affairs Commission Boss Concealed Foreign Currencies In Multiple Banks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Probing Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Home
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Dasuki Reunites With Family First Time In Four Years After Release From DSS Detention
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Audit: N75bn Recovered From Revenue Collecting Agencies Of FIRS, NCS
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria's Minister Of Power Victimising REA MD, Ogunbiyi, Sources Allege
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Stopped Attending Arabic School Over Fear Of Cane -Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sowore: The Disrupter Of Nigeria's Political Landscape By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad