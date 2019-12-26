We Must Uplift Women Because They Have Much To Offer, Says Ooni Of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called for the inclusion of more women in the Nigerian political space, saying women have “a lot to offer society”.

The traditional ruler said this at the opening session of the second edition of Queen Moremi, the Musical, Reloaded.

He also noted that a woman can someday be president of Nigeria because they have the strength and potential of good leadership.

He said, “We should try to uplift the position of women because they have a lot to offer the society.

“We’ll keep telling the story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro to bring out the strengths, talents and powers of women and what they can offer to our society to make a difference.

“Our prayer is that someday, we will have a female president, probably, they may even do better.

“We had only struggled to have a female speaker but she could not scale through to the end so we need to support them to excel in future.

“We’ll keep telling the story of Queen Moremi Ajasoro to focus on how the society can uplift the girl-child to have a sense of pride and occupy a place in the progress of the country in future.”