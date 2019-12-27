Buhari Pledges Support To Burkina Faso Over Terrorist Attack

President Buhari said the slaying of 31 women among the innocent victims was cowardly and remains condemned by reasonable opinion all over the world.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the Government of Burkina Faso of his support as terrorists killed 35 persons. 

The message was disclosed in a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, to President Buhari.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the government and people of Burkina Faso who suffered a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 35 citizens that their brothers in Nigeria and the West African subregion will not abandon them to their fate.”

The terrorist attack took place in Arbinda, northern part of Burkina Faso, on Tuesday.

President Buhari recalled his meeting last weekend with the country’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, during the ECOWAS meeting, at which occasion both leaders agreed to hold a summit in 2020 to discuss issues of security and economy.

President Buhari commended the Burkinabe troops for repelling the deadly attack and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed.

