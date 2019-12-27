Christians Being Slaughtered In Nigeria, Fani-Kayode Tells Sultan Of Sokoto

The traditional ruler had described as partisan the stand of Christian Association of Nigeria supporting the listing of the country by the United States among nations that tolerate religious persecution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has replied the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar, on the claim that Christians are not targets of attacks in Nigeria.

Siding with the position of the United States, CAN held that Christians were being killed and are targeted by Boko Haram terrorists.

It said, “All key appointments being made since the second term of the President began, follow the same blueprint. These are facts and they are violations of some portions of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“It is widely believed that no country survives two civil wars.

"We therefore call on the government to correct the imbalances and not to be insensitive to the new development but instead address all factors responsible.

“It is a fact that not fewer than 95 per cent of those being detained by the terrorists are Christians and the government has been paying lip service towards securing their freedom.

“Leah Sharibu is a case study and the only reason why the government that secured the release of her colleagues has not freed her is because of her religion. We wonder why the government has not done the needful to liberate this innocent girl who happens to be a daughter of a police officer.”

However, the Sultan disagreed, saying the position of CAN was “false and partial”.

He said, “If such persecution really exists, such is supposed to be tabled at the Interfaith Forum where Muslim and Christian leaders meet periodically to discuss issues that would promote harmonious coexistence between the two religions.

“Many Fulanis are atheists whose main interest is to protect their cattle.”

Reacting to the statement of the Sultan on Thursday, Fani-Kayode wrote, “It is a lie to say Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria.

“With respect to your Majesty, you are wrong. To say that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria is actually an understatement. They are not just being persecuted, they are being slaughtered."

SaharaReporters, New York

