Ebonyi Governor Issues Directive To Curb Spread Of Lassa Fever

Umahi has directed the Ministry of Health in conjunction with staff of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital to immediately address all issues related to Lassa Fever outbreak.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 27, 2019

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has asked that he be briefed every two hours on the execution of a list of directives he issued to curb the spread of Lassa Fever in the state. 

This is in response to the possibility of a Lassa Fever outbreak in St Vincent Hospital at Igbagu, Izzi Local Government Area.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the bi-hourly briefing order was contained in a statement by Umahi’s spokesperson, Francis Nwaze, on Friday.

“Umahi has directed the Ministry of Health in conjunction with staff of Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital to immediately address all issues related to Lassa Fever outbreak.

“The engagement should include a comprehensive examination of all suspects and the clean-up of St Vincent Hospital.

“It should also include the placement of precautionary announcements in all media houses in the state on the preventive measures of Lassa Fever.”

