Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Frees Six Inmates From Prison

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has set six inmates free – among them three females, from different correctional facilities across the state. 

A statement by his spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, said the governor also commuted three death sentences to a lifetime in jail.

Sanwo-Olu, who signed the executive orders as a Christmas gesture, said, ”I want to send out a message to Lagosians that this is a season of peace. Let us live peacefully and do things in moderation.

”Let us understand that even while we are celebrating, we must do it with modesty and with a lot of decorum. Let us all remain peaceful, law abiding and humble.”

The News Agency of Nigeria Reports that the Lagos State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy considered applications from convicted inmates. 

The council decided to advise that the death sentences of Muhammed Abdulkadri, Moses Akpan and Sunday Okondo be commuted to life imprisonment.

In the same vain, the council requested that the Order of Clemency be extended to Bestman Dennar, Wasiu Jimoh, Augustine Opara, Folakemi Osin (female), Rebecca Danladi (female) and Nkechi Ogechi (female). 

Both directives have been delivered to the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), for onward delivery to the prisons authorities for immediate action.

