Nigeria's Auditor-General Accuses Water Ministry Of Embezzling N343.95m In 2017

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Ayine, has accused the Ministry of Water Resources of embezzling N343.95m in the 2017 fiscal year.

The said amount is the sum on eight vouchers not duly approved, according to a report by PUNCH.

Ayine noted in his 2017 financial audit of government ministries, departments and agencies, the ministry failed to submit the eight said vouchers for audit.

When Ayine requested that the vouchers be made available, the permanent secretary in the ministry was only able to provide two of the raised payment instruments, which summed up to N4.47m.

He concluded that the government could have lost N343.95m, as there was no evidence of work done or service rendered.

“The amount incurred on those vouchers cannot be regarded as legitimate charges against public funds. Government may have lost the sum of N343,957,350.60 as there is no evidence of work done or service rendered.

“Sanctions as contained in the Financial Regulation 3106 should be invoked. The permanent secretary is required to account for the sum of N339,479,335.60 not presented for audit,” he said in the report.

The report which has been submitted to the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly, indicates that the MDA’s shortchange the government of surplus revenue and do not keep to the principles of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards.