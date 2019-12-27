PDP Set To Commence Search For 2023 Presidential Candidate

He said the party would not consider zoning but rather find the strong candidate that will represent the party well in the poll.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party has revealed that it will begin the search for the right person to be its flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Walid Jibrin, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Kaduna.

He said, “On presidential candidate, the NWC in consultation with all relevant organs of the party will reveal plans for coming up with our presidential candidate.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from our three zones to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate.

“Meanwhile our focus is to work hard to unite the party by making it the strongest and unbeatable.”

He added that the party will focus on consultations and dialogue in solving its problems and not dismissal of erring members.

