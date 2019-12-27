Plane Crashes Into Two-storey Building, Kills Seven Persons In Kazakhstan

According to local airport authorities, the Bek Air aircraft crashed into a two-storey building during take-off from Almaty International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

New York Times

A passenger plane with 100 people on board has crashed after losing its altitude, killing at least seven persons.

The plane crashed near Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport.

The plane which had 95 passengers and five crew members on board, was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, when it lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.

SaharaReporters, New York

