Presidency Reacts To SaharaReporters' Story On School Feeding Programme

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhamadu Buhari on Social Investments, Ismaeel Ahmed, has reacted to a SaharaReporters' story on the failure of Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, to approve payments for school feeding in some states.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the Presidency admitted that there was a delay in the payment of stipends of N-Power volunteers for two months but civil service procedures in the new ministry and the briefings were responsible for the delay.

Ahmed however, stated that all issues associated with the bureaucratic bottleneck had been resolved and payment had continued unhindered.

The statement read in part, "It should be noted that the former accounting ministry, which is the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, has to put on hold all processes of payments after the presidential instruction of the movement of the SIP.

"Hence, the necessary civil service procedures that needs to be set up in the new ministry and the briefings delayed payments for a bit."

Ahmed added that the minister and the National Social Investments Programme were focused towards using the SIPs as an impactful tool to actualise the President's mandate to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.