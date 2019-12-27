Traders Trapped In Anambra Plaza

Several traders are believed to have been buried beneath a plaza, which caved-in in Anambra State on Thursday.

PUNCH reports that the plaza, which collapsed in Ochanja Market in Onitsha, was the scene of a tanker fire incident in October.

“I don’t think everybody escaped. Up until now, I have not seen my neighbour, who was in the plaza when it caved in.

"Most of the people were fast enough to escape, but I’m sure some are under the debris,” a trader named Chuka said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, denied Chuka’s claim, saying they had inspected the scene of the disaster and no one was under the rubble.

“Yes, the building partially collapsed, but nobody is trapped and there is no loss of life and no injury sustained by any person,” Mohammed said.