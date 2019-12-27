Traders Trapped In Anambra Plaza

“I don’t think everybody escaped. Up until now, I have not seen my neighbour, who was in the plaza when it caved in," a trader said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 27, 2019

Several traders are believed to have been buried beneath a plaza, which caved-in in Anambra State on Thursday. 

PUNCH reports that the plaza, which collapsed in Ochanja Market in Onitsha, was the scene of a tanker fire incident in October.

“I don’t think everybody escaped. Up until now, I have not seen my neighbour, who was in the plaza when it caved in. 

"Most of the people were fast enough to escape, but I’m sure some are under the debris,” a trader named Chuka said. 

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, denied Chuka’s claim, saying they had inspected the scene of the disaster and no one was under the rubble.

“Yes, the building partially collapsed, but nobody is trapped and there is no loss of life and no injury sustained by any person,” Mohammed said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Confab Delegate: Nigeria Loses Around N320 Billion To Gas Flaring
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Amnesty Advocates Accuse AGF Of Delaying Allowances And Scholarship Funding For Ex-militants
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Economy IMF Director Arrives In Abuja For 4 Day Visit To Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Business Nigeria Attracted $139.36 Billion Investment Through Reforms – Ministry Of Industry
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Business Nigeria Equities Lose N63 Billion At Stock Exchange
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
NNPC NNPC Relocates Trading Company To Get Closer To Asian Market
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Abubakar Malami: Half-baked Attorney-General Of Banana Republic By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Rule Of Law Fundamental To Democracy, UK Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Christianity Birth Of Jesus Could Be In May Or April - Mountain Of Fire Founder, Olukoya
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Audit: N75bn Recovered From Revenue Collecting Agencies Of FIRS, NCS
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Set To Commence Search For 2023 Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Army, JTF Kill 48 Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity Big Brother Naija Stars, Khafi And Gedoni Set To Marry
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics UPDATE: Why We Decided To Release Sowore, Dasuki –Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights International Advocacy, Legal Team, Media Made Sowore’s Release Possible, Not Intervention Of Nigerian Politicians, Says New York Resident
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Men, Women Banned From Boarding Same Tricycle In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad