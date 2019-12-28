BREAKING: Boko Haram Terrorists Attempt To Take Over Adamawa Town, Army Resist Move With Heavy Gunfire





Rampaging Boko Haram terrorists are currently trying to capture Madagali town in Adamawa State.

A distress caller from Madagali told SaharaReporters that heavy shooting can be heard all over the town as the Nigerian Army try to push back the insurgents.

This latest attack on Madagali is coming one week after the terrorists were repelled by troops around the same area.

There is however, no details on what damage or state of casualty the situation may have caused at the moment.

SaharaReporters has learnt that Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is expected in Adamawa tomorrow.

