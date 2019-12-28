Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor

Some gunmen have invaded the home of Dr Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor.

The gunmen were reported to have stormed the home when the occupants were sleeping.

They were however, repelled by neighbours while one of the hoodlums was caught, The Nation reports.

The name of the arrested suspect was given as Victor John. He named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.

Other suspects were arrested at different locations but one of them was able to evade arrest.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.