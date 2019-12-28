Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor

Other suspects were arrested at different locations but one of them was able to evade arrest.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 28, 2019

Some gunmen have invaded the home of Dr Philip Shaibu, Edo State deputy governor.

The gunmen were reported to have stormed the home when the occupants were sleeping.

They were however, repelled by neighbours while one of the hoodlums was caught, The Nation reports.

The name of the arrested suspect was given as Victor John. He named other suspects to include Uche Ogoke, Monday Kingsley, Pius Lucky and Sunday Goodluck.

Other suspects were arrested at different locations but one of them was able to evade arrest.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Intruder Gains Entrance Into Lagos Airport Runway, Attempts To Board Air Peace Aircraft
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Execution: Don't Let Terrorists Turn You Against Muslims, Buhari Begs Christians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Despite Keeping Mum On Sowore's Unlawful Detention, Governor Fayemi Describes Journalist's Release As "Fatherly Gesture" From Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Suspected Boko Haram Members Kill Two Friends In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Islam Muslims In Nigeria Good People -Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad