Suspected Boko Haram Members Kill Two Friends In Borno

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have killed two friends while the duo were travelling from Maiduguri in Borno State.

The Premium Times reported that one of the friends, Martha Bulus, was travelling in company with the other for her wedding.

Bulus’ wedding has been scheduled to hold on December 31 in Yola, Adamawa State.

Sources close to the family said she was travelling with friends who were supposed to be members of her bridal train.

“Martha and her friends were ambushed by suspected Boko Haram members who attacked them at a village near Gwoza,” said a family source who pleaded anonymity.

“All of them in the vehicle were shot dead,” the source said.

Though the road between Maiduguri and Gwoza has been reopened by the military, plying the route is still considered dangerous due to the high activities of Boko Haram insurgents there.

Bulus was expected to tie the nuptial cord with her fiance, Joseph Zamdai.

The group reportedly took off from Tashan Bama, a popular motor park near the University of Maiduguri.

A family member, Jubril Ujulu, confirmed on his Facebook page that Martha was travelling with a sister, Zainab, who was also killed.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has caused over 35,000 deaths, according to the United Nations.