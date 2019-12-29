Army Impounds 85 Bags Of Smuggled Rice

The raid was part of the ongoing “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019



The Nigerian Army has intercepted 85 bags of smuggled rice in a compound in Abor-Uwani community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The raid was part of the ongoing “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria said Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this on Saturday.

Yusuf said that the smuggled bags of rice, each weighing 50kg, were intercepted on December 19 through intelligence received by troops of Sector 6 (Abakaliki) of the exercise.

He said, “Troops on patrol following a tip-off from the Department of State Services raided a compound where a Mercedes Benz truck loaded with 85 bags of suspected smuggled foreign rice was packed.

“This was in Abor-Uwani community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The suspects – Mr Bartholomew Obioha Nwankwo, 49, and Mr Nkama Agu, 57, – both from Unwana community in Afikpo North LGA were arrested in connection with the smuggled rice.’’

The army spokesperson added that the suspects, the truck, and the bags of rice had been handed over to the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Internal Affairs for further action.

Yusuf said that in a related development, troops in Sector 6 in conjunction with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recently raided the hideout of suspected drug dealers in Abakaliki town.

He said, “Five suspects were arrested while items recovered in the area included suspected wraps of Indian Hemp, Tramadol, and cocaine among other things."

He added that a brown Mercedes Benz car with registration number Ebonyi NAC 399 AA was seized.

“Suspects and exhibits have been handed over to the relevant security agency for further action,’’ he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Dismissed Soldier Leads Foiled Robbery Attack On Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Military Nigerian Army Probing Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Home
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Opinion Chibok Girls: Where Were Our Generals, Admirals, And Marshals? By Nwike (S) Ojukwu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion Government of Nigeria Has No Intention To #BringBackOurGirls By Peregrino Brimah
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
"Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
Opinion "Inside the Diaspora with Fatima" Eps. 11 : The #BringBackOurGirls Campaign And The Call For Action
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military With Maiduguri In Sight Of Terrorists, Nigerian Army Is Upbeat
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME First Bank Commends Police, Army For Foiling Robbery At Abuja Branch
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion My People Of The Year 2019: Dumb President And 199 Million Dumb Nigerians By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Ex-INEC Staff Over N370m Theft
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Releases Video Executing 11 Kidnapped Victims
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad