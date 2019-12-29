DSS Behind Attack On Me, Deji Adeyanju Alleges

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, who is still recuperating in a Dubai, United Arab Emirate hospital has accused the leadership of the Department of State Services of orchestrating the brutal attack on him by hired thugs during #FreedomRally in Abuja on December 23.

Adeyanju and other activists were demonstrating in front of the National Human Rights Commission headquarters in Abuja and calling for the release of prisoners of conscience and an end to the reign of impunity in Nigeria when he was attacked.

Adeyanju made the disclosure on Sunday through a post on Twitter.

The activist alleged that the secret police hired one Ali from Kano, who led the thugs and coordinated the attack.

He explained that he was attacked because he exposed the service when they offered him N1m to suspend and back out of #FreeSowore protest.

Adeyanju said, "SSS behind my attack. After they failed with their bribery strategy, they decided to finish me up by contracting thugs and miscreants.

"They contracted one Ali from Kano who sub-contracted the tout that led the thugs who attacked me.

"They hired same people to protest at Sowore’s court and had planned same attack on Sowore if his rearrest was unsuccessful.

"The leadership of this SSS is the worst in the history of Nigeria that is why ordinary gathering intelligence on prevention of Boko Haram has become a mirage."

