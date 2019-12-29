Filling Stations Sealed In Enugu Over Fraudulent Practices

The Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment has shut down eight petrol stations in Enugu State for allegedly ripping off customers.

Deputy Director in the Weights and Measures Department unit of the ministry, Ibrahim Isah, said the petrol stations were using inaccurate pump metering and under-dispensing of petroleum products.

In addition, one of those sealed was also sanctioned for defaulting in payment of a regulatory fee to the government.

He said the exercise was part of the department’s bi-annual operation nationwide.

He said the department was to ensure no unscrupulous businessman or woman took advantage of unsuspecting members of the public to sell below volume or quantity and quality.