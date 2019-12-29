How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report

A report released by the Accident Investigation Bureau has revealed how the closure of 18 Right runway of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos contributed to the serious incident involving Me d-View Airline.

The report, which was released on its website, stated that the aircraft, a Boeing B737-500 with the registration number 5N-BQM, had departed Abuja Airport for Lagos with 34 persons onboard at 15:57hr, but the closure of the 18Right runway prevented it from landing as scheduled.

The report revealed that the Air Traffic Control had slated the aircraft as number seven on the waiting list of airlines to land on the second runway 18Left, rather than the 18Right.

According to the report, when the pilot was notified of the situation of the Lagos airport runway and its attendant delay in landing, the capital reported the situation to the passengers through the Public Address System in the aircraft, but few minutes later, there was depressurisation in the cabin, while the passenger oxygen mask deployed automatically.

AIB in its preliminary report stated that at 14:45:27hr, the aircraft had contact with the Lagos Approach Radar (APP).

On contact, the aircraft was instructed to turn right on a radar heading (HDG) for delay sequencing with descent to FL080 initially.

The crew acknowledged that instruction, but reported that they were not able to comply due to weather.

As the cabin altitude was controlled to 8000ft, the captain confirmed the situation of the cabin from the flight purser who affirmed the situation of the cabin became normal.

At 14:53:31hr, the crew requested for priority landing from Air Traffic Control, adding that approval was granted and the aircraft was again vectored to a HDG of 2400 and re-cleared to 3500ft on QNH 1013.

ATC then requested for the nature of the emergency, which the crew relayed as “EMERGENCY DESCENT,” adding that the aircraft was further cleared to 2200ft on QNH1013for Instrument Landing System approach runway 18L.

It said at 14:55:12hr, the aircraft received radar heading2200to intercept localizer 18L.

At 14:55:22hr, the aircraft was further cleared to 2200ft and cleared for ILS Approach 18L. At 15:00:43hr, the aircraft was transferred to Control Tower for landing clearance.

The report stated further that at 15:05:50hr, the aircraft was cleared to land on runway 18L, while at about 15:07hr, the aircraft landed.

But, the report accused the airline of overwriting the Cockpit Voice Recorder, while it also heard of the incident from the media, rather than the airline as stipulated by the regulation 13 (1) of the Civil Aviation (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Regulations 2019.

The report said, “At 14:45:27hr, the aircraft had contact with the Lagos Approach Radar. On contact, the aircraft was instructed to turn right on a radar heading for delay sequencing with descent to FL080 initially. The crew acknowledged that instruction, but reported that they were not able to comply due weather.

“As the cabin altitude was controlled to 8000ft, the captain confirmed the situation of the cabin from the flight purser who affirmed the situation of the cabin became normal. At 14:53:31hr, the crew requested for priority landing from Air Traffic Control.

“Approval was granted and the aircraft was again vectored to a HDG of 2400 and re-cleared to 3500ft on QNH 1013. ATC then requested for the nature of the emergency which the crew relayed as EMERGENCY DESCENT. Thereafter, the aircraft was further cleared to 2200ft on QNH1013for ILS approach runway 18L.

"At 14:55:12 h, the aircraft received radar heading2200to intercept Localizer (LOC) 18L. At 14:55:22hr, the aircraft was further cleared to 2200ft and cleared for ILS Approach 18L. At 15:00:43 h, the aircraft was transferred to Control Tower (CT) for landing clearance. At 15:02:52hr, the aircraft contacted the CT and CT acknowledged."