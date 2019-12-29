Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki

According to Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, the affected persons were given a seven-day notice to evacuate the location.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 29, 2019

Officials of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force have destroyed more than 2,500 illegal structures at Marwa Waterside in Lekki.

According to Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, the affected persons were given a seven-day notice to evacuate the location.

He said they were offered a further eight days to pack up before the action took place.

He said, “It was an eye-sore as these illegal artisans, food vendors and others littered the entire area with refuse and waste materials.

"Investigation conducted revealed that none of these occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the state government as miscreants freely smoke and sell Indian hemp as well as engage in prostitution around residential premises.”

Egbeyemi disclosed that a coastal road will be built as an alternate axis to the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion 2016 Earth Day: What Is More Important In Nigeria, A Tree Or A Human Life? By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Dangerous But Lucrative: The Business Of “Crude Oil Cooking” In The Niger Delta
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Heavy Downpour, Poor Drainage Leave Many Homeless In Benue
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Business Lagos Orders Closure Of Asphalt Plants Over Pollution
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment Seven Teenage Girls, Three Children Washed Away By Floods In Niger State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment We've All Been Feeling Earth Tremors In Abuja, Says Saraki
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME First Bank Commends Police, Army For Foiling Robbery At Abuja Branch
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Home Of Edo State Deputy Governor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion My People Of The Year 2019: Dumb President And 199 Million Dumb Nigerians By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Adamawa Senator, Binani, Faces Recall Over Divisive Bill
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Confirms Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: 76 Killed, 90 Injured In Mogadishu Bomb Attack
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Why El-Zakzaky, Wife Remain In Detention -Malami
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Business Senate Drops Plan To Break System Specs Monopoly
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad