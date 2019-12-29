Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki

Officials of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force have destroyed more than 2,500 illegal structures at Marwa Waterside in Lekki.

According to Chairman of the agency, Olayinka Egbeyemi, the affected persons were given a seven-day notice to evacuate the location.

He said they were offered a further eight days to pack up before the action took place.

He said, “It was an eye-sore as these illegal artisans, food vendors and others littered the entire area with refuse and waste materials.

"Investigation conducted revealed that none of these occupants and illegal business operators have any permit from the state government as miscreants freely smoke and sell Indian hemp as well as engage in prostitution around residential premises.”

Egbeyemi disclosed that a coastal road will be built as an alternate axis to the Lekki-Epe Expressway.